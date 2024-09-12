Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:FR opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

