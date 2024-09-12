Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $58,687,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,343,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $197.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $196.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.