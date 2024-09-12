Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MasTec by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 299,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -768.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $113.69.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

