Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 27,431 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,024,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,746,027.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,197,296 shares of company stock valued at $80,115,160 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

