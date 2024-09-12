Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,524 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 2,891.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Autoliv by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Autoliv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

