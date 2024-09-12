TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 359.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

TFI International Stock Up 3.2 %

TFII stock opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.79.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.