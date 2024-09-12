The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51,736 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

