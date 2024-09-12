The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). Approximately 8,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The Brighton Pier Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.18. The company has a market capitalization of £13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at The Brighton Pier Group

In other news, insider Anne Martin acquired 12,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,788.81 ($6,262.34). 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

