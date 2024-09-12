The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $357.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.92. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

