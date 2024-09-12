The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Neutral

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

NTR opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 21.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 882,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 158,324 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

