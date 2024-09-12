The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 61.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 662,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 250,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

