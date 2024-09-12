The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,770,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $372.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

