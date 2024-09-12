The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 261.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TD opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.