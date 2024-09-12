The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $105.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

