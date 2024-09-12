The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 124.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 444,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 437,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.03, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.