The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 305,615 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.03, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $105.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

