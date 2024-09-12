The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Western Union were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Western Union by 17.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,853 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Western Union by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,822 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,682,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 721,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Western Union’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

