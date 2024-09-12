Thomas Credland Sells 161,250 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 161,250 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$648,225.00.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

