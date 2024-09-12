TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Trading 5.6% Higher

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 208,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 629,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
TOP Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.
TOP Financial Group Company Profile
TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.
