Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$26.85.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.2219355 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

