Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,864 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,503% compared to the average volume of 553 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Udemy has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. Equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $607,740 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Udemy by 6,957.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

