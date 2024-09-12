Traders Purchase High Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical volume of 1,366 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

