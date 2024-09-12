TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,328.03 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,380.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,278.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,265.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.