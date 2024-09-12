Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Buys 17 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($194.30).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Nick Roberts purchased 17 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.65) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($198.08).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

LON TPK opened at GBX 864 ($11.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10,793.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 976 ($12.76).

Travis Perkins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is -13,750.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 910 ($11.90) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 940 ($12.29).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPK

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.