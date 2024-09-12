TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Shares Up 0.7%

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.15. 65,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 173,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TruBridge from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TruBridge Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.71 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $578,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,624,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,967.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

