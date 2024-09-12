Trust Co of Kansas Makes New $256,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $451,910,522. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

