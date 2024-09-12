Trust Co of Kansas Sells 1,573 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.