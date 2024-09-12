Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

LON:TRST opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £910.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7,283.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.70. Trustpilot Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13).

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

