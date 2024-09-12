Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.
