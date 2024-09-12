Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Holdings Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 319.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.