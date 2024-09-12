Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.