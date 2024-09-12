Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 262,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 814,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

