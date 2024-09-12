Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

