UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of UDR worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 449,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.98 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

