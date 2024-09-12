UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UDR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.44.

UDR stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 449,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

