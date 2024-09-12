UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $44.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. UBS Group raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

UDR opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in UDR by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at $820,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

