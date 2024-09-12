UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 29.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 511,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 30.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in UiPath by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 348,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,584 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

