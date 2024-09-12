UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives $43.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

ULS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE ULS opened at $48.48 on Monday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

