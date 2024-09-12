United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $675.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $706.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

