United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,836,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 149.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $706.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

