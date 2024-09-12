United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,398 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PPL were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $31.95 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

