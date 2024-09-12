United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

