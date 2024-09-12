United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sealed Air by 651.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

