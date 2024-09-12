United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,982,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $19,040,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

