United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Option Care Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Option Care Health by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 73,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

