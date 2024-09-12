United Services Automobile Association Decreases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in EQT were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after buying an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of EQT from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.35.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

