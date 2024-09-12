United Services Automobile Association Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,440,000 after acquiring an additional 159,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,046,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

