United Services Automobile Association Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,048,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,851 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

