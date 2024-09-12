United Services Automobile Association Invests $353,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $17.54 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of V.F. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

