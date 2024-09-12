United Services Automobile Association Makes New $379,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 684.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 876,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 764,700 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $24.73 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

