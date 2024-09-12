United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in UGI were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UGI Stock Performance
NYSE:UGI opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
UGI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
